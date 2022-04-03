The candidates were from Christ Church and sister church All Saints Appley Bridge, and featured 19 young people from All Saints CE Primary one adult from All Saints’, and one young person and two adults from Christ Church Parbold.

Those choosing to be confirmed were reminded by the Bishop of the promises made at their baptism, and they endorsed the choice that was made for them with their own prayers and promises.

Lessons were read by All Saints headteacher Janet Dunn and Ian Hunter, a teaching assistant at the school and also churchwarden at Appley Bridge All Saints’ Church.

Bishop of Blackburn, Rt Rev Julian Henderson, confirming 23 candidates into the Church of England at Christ Church, Parbold

Newly confirmed children from the school led the congregation’s prayers.

The children were prepared for confirmation by parish priest the Rev Sue Timmins and Licensed Lay Minister Diane Green.

All those confirmed were presented with a Bible and a certificate of confirmation.

Rev Timmins said:”It was a wonderful joyful service celebrating the decisions our candidates have made to choose God. Thank you to everyone who is supporting those being confirmed as they journey on with Him.”

Ms Green added: “it was delightful to be back in Church: it’s been three years since we were last able to hold a big indoor confirmation service because of the pandemic, and it was a joy to be able to celebrate with so many of the candidates’ families and with our church family too. It was a super service, the children were a credit to their school and their parents.”