Blackpool Lights Switch-On 2019 in pictures
It was Blackpool's Lights Switch-On last night when thousands flocked to the resort for the annual event.
The Illuminations will run until November.
1. Blackpool Lights Switch-On
Lucy Fallon turns on the lights at the Blackpool Illuminations Switch On 2019
jpimedia
2. Blackpool Lights Switch-On
Dance group Diversity
jpimedia
3. Blackpool Lights Switch-On
Sigma performs to the crowds
jpimedia
4. Blackpool Lights Switch-On
Sigma performing.
jpimedia
