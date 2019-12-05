Blue Peter badge awarded to caring Wigan youngster

A caring youngster has been awarded a Blue Peter badge to recognise her efforts to make a difference to others.

Six-year-old Erica Parkinson wrote a letter about how she cares for her younger sister, who has a rare chromosome disorder, and raises money for good causes.

Erica proudly sporting her Blue Peter badge

Her proud dad Scott said: “She has been raising money for Blessings In Disguise and Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

“We had the idea of her writing a letter to Blue Peter. She wrote her own letter.

“The Blue Peter badge has arrived. She was really excited and took it to school.”

The badges are awarded to Blue Peter viewers aged six to 15 who submit a letter, poem, picture or story, with a message explaining why they deserve to be given one.

Badge owners can get free entry to more than 200 attractions around the country, including parks, zoos and castles.

It is not just fellow pupils at Britannia Bridge Primary School who have been impressed to see the coveted badge.

Scott, who lives in Ince, said: “I’m jealous because I wanted one when I was little.

“She does do a lot of work arranging events with us and coming up with ideas.”

Erica’s four-year-old sister Evana has a chromosome disorder known as microdeletion 15Q11.2.

She has shown delayed development and is still unable to run, jump or roll like other children her age.

She also suffers from chronic pain in her legs and has spent a lot of her life confined to a specially adapted buggy.

Her parents Kayley and Scott Parkinson have worked tirelessly to raise money for Blessings In Disguise, a children’s charity which has helped to bring joy into Evana’s life.

More recently, Erica has joined the fund-raising efforts and together the family have raised more than £11,000.

Scott said: “Erica is a young carer for Evana and knows how much Blessings In Disguise have helped her sister with the special wheelchair buggy and all the events during the year. She knows where all the money is going to.”

Erica has also become involved in pageantry and is now aiming to raise as much money as possible for Wigan and Leigh Hospice after being named a finalist in Miss Wigan North West.

The family’s next fund-raising event will be a Christmas karaoke party at Barney’s Karaoke Bar on Sunday December 22.