Book now as Wigan Little Theatre tickets go on sale for its post-lockdown season

A flashback to WLT's last Dick Whittington production in 2013

And this December's panto will only be a curtain-raiser for a whole new season starting in the new year.

Dick Whittington runs from December 2 to 18, and will herald a new beginning for members and audiences alike after being starved of stage productions since February last year.

Preparations and rehearsals are in full swing and cast and crew members say they can’t wait to bring life back into the iconic theatre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new, full season will begin in January 2022, kicking off with a favourite comedy, Teechers by John Godber from January 26 to February 5, which was already cast before lockdown.

Next will be Agatha Christie’s Towards Zero from March 9 to 19 and audition notices for this can be found at wiganlittletheatre.co.uk .

AWLT spokeswoman said: “We look forward to seeing our loyal audiences and to welcoming new ones.

“We are pleased to say that ticket prices remain the same and we have many more ways to book.”

They include online at at wiganlittletheatre.co.uk and a 24-hour telephone booking service – 0333 666 3366 (both subject to booking fees); the TicketSource telephone box office service is currently available from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm (excluding bank holidays).

Calls received outside of available hours will operate on an answerphone and call back basis; and the box office - telephone or call from 7.30pm and 9pm Friday, Monday and Tuesday before and during each production. Ring 01942 242561.