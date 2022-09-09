Books of condolence for the Queen have officially opened in Wigan

Flags are now flying at half-mast across the borough, while books of condolence have been officially started for people wishing to honour the Queen.

Wigan Parish Church's book of condolence for the Queen

Books of condolence are now available at Wigan Town Hall and Leigh Town Hall, which people can sign between 9am and 5pm on weekdays.

On Saturdays, they can be signed at Wigan Library and Leigh Library from 9am to 2pm.

Flowers can be laid on Believe Square in Wigan and Leigh Civic Square in Leigh.

Wigan Parish Church has also started a book of remembrance, which can be signed between 9am and 4pm today.

The flag flies at half mast at Wigan Parish Church

The church is open for people to pay their respects, light candles and lay flowers, while mourners are also invited to a parish eucharist at 9.30am on Sunday.

Flowers for the Queen

The Reverend Will Gibbons signs the book of condolence at Wigan Parish Church

Flowers have already been left outside Wigan Parish Church