Books of condolence for the Queen have officially opened in Wigan
Books of condolence have been opened in Wigan and flowers are being laid in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.
Wiganers have been paying tribute to the long-serving monarch after her death yesterday.
Flags are now flying at half-mast across the borough, while books of condolence have been officially started for people wishing to honour the Queen.
Books of condolence are now available at Wigan Town Hall and Leigh Town Hall, which people can sign between 9am and 5pm on weekdays.
On Saturdays, they can be signed at Wigan Library and Leigh Library from 9am to 2pm.
Flowers can be laid on Believe Square in Wigan and Leigh Civic Square in Leigh.
Wigan Parish Church has also started a book of remembrance, which can be signed between 9am and 4pm today.
The church is open for people to pay their respects, light candles and lay flowers, while mourners are also invited to a parish eucharist at 9.30am on Sunday.