Borough bands join forces to record cover song for country's live venues

The Lottery Winners

Bands from the borough have joined forces with an impressive roster of musical talent to record a cover song in aid of the country’s live venues.

The Lathums, from Wigan, and Leigh act The Lottery Winners are two of the 18 names involved in the United Arts Collective who have come together for a fund-raising single bringing in cash for the Music Venues Trust.

The mega-project has chosen to record a new version of The Farm’s 1991 hit All Together Now.

The Lathums who are in the United Artists Collective raising money for the Music Venues Trust

The song was chosen as the Euro 2021 football tournament is about to kick off, making this the fourth time that All Together Now has been re-released in relation to the beautiful game.

The artists and organisers of the fund-raiser are hoping the emotive cover will channel the passion of football fans on the terraces towards raising as much cash as possible for the UK’s beleaguered live music sector, which has taken a very hard hit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Music Venue Trusts launched its campaign Save Our Venues, saying there were 556 places across the country which hosted gigs which were at risk of closure.

The single is the latest in a number of initiatives undertaken by musicians and fans who became aware of just what dire straits grassroots venues were in due to the restrictions brought in to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The United Artists Collective hopes its new cover song will raise money to keep venues open and the people employed there in jobs as well as reminding the public that many places which hosted bands and artists are likely to remain closed even as much of the rest of the UK economy enjoys a summer of returning to something like normal.

The Farm’s Peter Hooton has added his support for the new version of his band’s best-known song.

He said: “Good luck with the release. I hope it raises lots of money for the Music Venues Trust, which is the lifeblood of the music industry.”

As well as the two acts from the borough the United Artists Collective features the likes of UK Folk Chart topper and Liverpool artist Jamie Webster, indie rabble-rousers Rats, The Royston Club, Shambolics, Rianne Downey and Nikki and the Waves.

The project has been initiated and produced by a partnership of fashion brand and music event sponsors, Scott’s Menswear, promoters This Feeling, Liverpool-based label and management company, Modern Sky UK and Rich Turvey of Parr Street Studios, Liverpool who took up duties behind the mixing desk.

Paul Ramsdale of Scott’s Menswear said: “Our iconic small venues not only provide the path for artists on their way to greatness, but provide a sense of pride, community and celebration of both the local and national music scenes.

“All Together Now being sung by exciting, new talent at a time when we’re emerging from a long period of lockdown should inspire us all to dig deep to make sure those venues are still around, whilst celebrating a long summer of festivals, football and renewed togetherness.”

Dave Pichilingi, CEO of Modern Sky UK, said: “We’ve so much music talent around the UK and, simply, they will have nowhere to grow if we lose live venues.

“It’s a battle that we’re very much in together, so recording a new version of All Together Now with some of the artists that have come through and still love playing our at-risk venues made perfect sense.

“This summer brings hope in music, football, vaccines, festivals and sunshine and this anthem fits that sense of optimism.”

The song is being released just before the Euro 2021 competition kicks off with Turkey and Italy facing each other in Rome and continues a long association between the track and the sport.

All Together Now was recorded by the Everton team before their FA Cup Final in 1995, served as England’s official anthem for Euro 2004 in a reworked version with DJ Spoony and was also released to celebrate the 2006 World Cup in a rendition featuring mascot Goleo VI and Atomic Kitten.

The new version is being released by Modern Sky UK. Find out more at https://saveourvenues.co.uk/#/