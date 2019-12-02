Borough GP delighted to receive top medical honour

A borough GP has been given a top honour for his work with patients and his leadership.

Dr Olukayode Aleeko, who works at Leigh Family Practife and is a medical director at SSP Health which runs surgeries across the borough, received the Certificate of Commendation from the Royal College of General Practice (RCGP).

The award is one of the highest accolades available in primary care.

Dr Aleeko, who is based at Bridgewater Medical Centre, spoke of his delight at receiving the honour following a fellowship ceremony in London where he picked up his prize for the work he has carried out in the North of England.

He described the moment as the pinnacle of his medical career.

Dr Aleeko said: “I am very pleased and feel incredibly proud to receive this coveted award.

“It is such a huge honour and privilege to join past recipients, distinguished GPs who have made remarkable and outstanding contributions to general practice. This is the pinnacle of my career so far.”

He also thanked the bosses at SSP Health for their support during his career as a family doctor.

He said: “I’m greatly indebted to Drs Sanjay and Shikha Pitalia for their support and mentorship over the years. They have been truly inspirational.

“They are visionary leaders who are determined to improve the healthcare delivery to the people of the North West using a federated model of care, a system now being embraced and adopted by all and sundry.

“My special thanks go to my colleagues, past and present, for their hard work and incredible contributions to patient care, often under challenging circumstances.”

It is the second accolade Dr Aleeko has recently received as he was named GP of the Year in the RCGP Mersey Faculty annual prize-giving in October.