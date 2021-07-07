Borough leisure and fitness facility gets new look

Sylvia Robinson and Margaret Partington unveil the new look of The Pelican Centre

The Pelican Centre in Tyldesley has had a rebrand based around telling its story ahead of its 10th anniversary in 2022.

The facility on Castle Street, which is operated by a team of staff and volunteers, took the opportunity presented by having to shut its doors during lockdown to get a visual overhaul to reflect its independent ethos and values.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Costello with the new-look branding

The new logo and brand was unveiled on Monday by Margaret Partington and Sylvia Robinson, two long-standing members of the Pelican Centre, together with members of the staff team and board of trustees.

The Pelican Centre’s business manager Natalia Stothard said: “The Pelican Centre is proud to be the largest independent fitness centre in the borough.

“Entirely self-funded, our charitable trust serves people of all ages in Tyldesley, Atherton, Astley and the wider community who are looking for affordable, accessible and friendly leisure and fitness facilities.

“As we look ahead to our 10th anniversary, we’re aiming to build on our strong roots in the community with this new brand which clearly communicates our values that members, schools and local people can be really proud of.”

The Tyldesley facilities, which include a swimming pool, now has the new strapline Feel Good Fitness and a mission statement sharing its aim: “To help our local community to feel good mentally, physically and socially through fitness, friendship and charitable support.”

Formerly Tyldesley Baths, the centre was rescued by community members when it was in danger of closing for good and opened in 2012.

The not-for-profit centre offers swimming, gym and class facilities, volunteering opportunities, community spaces and charitable support to those who need it.

It works extensively with schools, children, older people and sports clubs in the community.

The centre takes part in numerous local initiatives including Active Together, a partnership with Leigh group Everything Human Rights which supports those who may feel isolated, the black and minority ethnic (BAME) community, those new to the area and low-income households with affordable fitness activities.

To find out more visit www.pelicancentretyldesley.co.uk