Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A borough mum supporting the families of children with special educational needs has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help her make ends meet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gaynor Kirrane was inspired to help other people after her son Harrison was diagnosed with autism at the age of two and she realised the challenges faced by the families of children with SEN.

She launched an enterprise called My SENSability to act as an advocate for families, but also to provide training for businesses, sports clubs and other organisations to help them support people with additional needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has provided training for all the coaches at East Leigh AFC and training sessions for children with SEN at Leigh Sports Village, while she is also holding SEN swimming sessions at the Pelican Centre in Tyldesley.

Gaynor Kirrane

My SENSability has gone from strength to strength and was named as runner-up in the Inclusion in Sport category at Wigan Council’s Believe Sports Awards 2024.

Gaynor, who lives in Tyldesley, became so busy that she left her job in a primary school in July so she could focus on helping people with SEN.

But her parent advocacy work is unpaid and she has so far struggled to secure funding to help cover the costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means she is relying on her husband’s income and needed to look for other ways to raise money.

Gaynor said: “I’m in a position where I’m not getting funding, so why not do crowdfunding? There are so many people who need help – I have worked with 25 families so far and the outcomes have been very positive for them and their children.

"I would love to have two or three people to work with me, but I’m not even getting funding for myself yet.”

Gaynor says she does not want to charge the families she supports, as it could price some people out of getting the help they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know every single family I work with I can help,” she said. “If I charge them, it makes it more about the money than the support, when I know I can help.”

Gaynor hopes she will be able to secure the funding she needs, but fears without it she will have to make a “serious decision” about whether she continues to do this work.

To donate, go to www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/sen-parent-advocacy-support.