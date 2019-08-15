Borough’s former first lady Joan is mourned

A former Mayoress of Wigan is being mourned.

Joan Pye was first lady to husband Ken when he was in office at the town hall in 1997-98. She died on August 8, a spokesman for Wigan Constituency Labour Party announced, extolling her as a long standing party member.

Her funeral will take place at 11am on Thursday August 22 at Wigan Parish Church followed by a town hall reception.

There is a request for family flowers only and any donations should be made by cheque payable to Gillian Pye for donation to Cancer Research.