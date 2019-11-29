Borough street celebrates double lotto win

Two residents in Leigh are celebrating after scooping a £1,000 cash prize each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Sandringham Drive neighbours netted the windfall when WN7 2YN was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Tuesday November 26.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winning players.

She said: “What a nice surprise to start the day!

“Congratulations to all our lucky winners.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £486m to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Canal and River Trust which has received over £8.1m in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery since it became a charity after the demise of British Waterways.

It protects and maintains over 2,000 miles of canals and rivers across England and Wales - including of course Wigan and Leigh’s extensive waterway network where it has a base - providing access to clean green spaces where they are needed the most.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players support, and the next opportunity local charities will have to apply for funding will be early next year.

For details on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk