Borough supermarket spreads some festive cheer

Asda has announced it will return to Tyldesley this Christmas to help residents celebrate the festive period, after filming its Christmas ad campaign there.

The town hit headlines in 2016 when residents dubbed the Christmas tree in their market square the worst in the country for its “dead-looking” appearance.

But the new advert, which was filmed in School Street, brought a dose of festive magic to the town, and the supermarket is now helping the local community to host a Christmas event in December as a thank-you to locals.

Asda will be heading back to give out mince pies and hot chocolate, and will also be gifting giant Christmas decorations to add some festive magic to the much discussed Tyldesley town Christmas tree.

Eilidh Macaskill of Asda said: “Our team loved filming in Tyldesley and getting to know the local community. The residents were so welcoming to us and everyone really got into the festive spirit.”