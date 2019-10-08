Brave grandad climbs Snowdon a year after triple heart bypass following pledge to surgeons

A grandad has scaled one of the nation’s biggest mountains less than a year after a gruelling heart operation to raise money for the hospital which saved his life.



Ronald “Ronnie” Caulfield, from Newton-le-Willows, climbed Mount Snowdon with his family last week, raising hundreds of pounds for Broad Green Hospital in Liverpool.

Ronnie with his grandson Aedan, who climbed with him

The 69-year-old has spent the last 12 months recovering from a triple heart bypass and did the five-hour hike with no training.

Ronnie, who was joined by his son, Andy, grandson Aedan and daughter in law Lynne, decided he was going to take on the climb after coming round from the operation on October 12 last year.

“I told the surgeon straight away that I wanted to climb Snowdon to raise money for the hospital,” he said. “I wanted to give something back to them for what they did.”

Ronnie’s amazing feat is highlighted by the fact that it takes the average patient around three months to recover from a heart bypass, leaving him with just nine months to improve his stamina for the climb.

The family, joined by close friends and their children, took on the Snowdon Ranger Trail, which involves areas of steep scrambling.

It took them around five hours to reach the summit and walk back down .

Since the challenge, Ronnie has seen the donations pouring in and has so far collected £320 from family, friends and acquaintances.

Members of Unity Thai Gym in Earlestown, which is owned by his son Andy, have all been so impressed by his efforts that they donated hundreds between them in one night.

“Everyone has been so generous with their donations,” said Ronnie. “I wasn’t expecting to get so much so I’m really pleased with the response.”

For more information on how to donate visit www.facebook.com/unity.muaythai