Brave Wigan businessman, 72, in James Bond-style fund-raiser

A grandfather is proving age is no barrier to following in the footsteps of the world’s most famous film spy.



Businessman Malcolm Graham, 72, has pledged to do a 700ft bungee jump at one of the world’s largest dams - just like James Bond did.

Mal Graham seems unshaken by his Bond challenge

He will jump 720ft at Verzasca Dam in Switzerland, which became famous after featuring in the opening scene of 007 film GoldenEye, although Pierce Brosnan had the benefit of a stuntman!

He is taking on the challenge in a bid to raise £20,000 for Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley.

Mal, who owns Brick Store Ltd in Lower Ince, said: “There is a dam in Switzerland known as the GoldenEye dam because it was in a famous stunt in the film.

“I picked it because it’s one of the highest in the world and I wanted to glamorise it and get more attention. There’s nothing in the UK as high as that.”

Mal decided to support Derian House after hearing about its work to support children with life-limiting conditions and their parents at a charity golf day organised by Ibstock Brick Ltd in Up Holland.

He said: “A lot of the children just don’t make it at all. I got a bit touched by that, to put it mildly. I got talking about it. I’m too old to climb Kilimanjaro or anything that’s hugely physical, but jumping off this isn’t hugely physical.”

Mal’s age means he had to get permission from a doctor to sign up for the challenge. But he now has the letter ready for the jump on July 12.

He said: “I’m feeling okay. I’m quite looking forward to it. I have done a couple of bungee jumps just over a pub car park so much lower.”

Mal, who has two sons and two grandchildren, has already collected more than £12,000 in donations for Derian House, so he is well on his way to meeting his target.

He hopes to continue supporting the charity in future to make a real difference .

He said: “It’s a small amount of money for what they actually need. I’m determined to be involved after this.

But first Mal, who lives in Warrington, plans to watch GoldenEye again, having first seen it some time ago.

The 1995 film was the first starring Pierce Brosnan as Bond, though the leap off the dam was done by a stuntman.

Since its release, tens of thousands of daredevils have experienced the adrenaline rush of the bungee jump.

To sponsor Mal, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/malcdoes007forderian