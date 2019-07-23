Brave Wigan schoolboy battling cancer reaches huge milestone

A youngster who is battling an aggressive form of cancer has had an emotional graduation ceremony at nursery.

Theo Hamilton, from Up Holland, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia by specialists after his parents Katt and Loz Hamilto, took him to A&E believing that he was suffering from meningitis when he developed a rash on his back.

The four-year-old had only just started nursery at St Thomas the Martyr when he fell ill.

Since then, he has been travelling back and forth to Manchester on a regular basis to undergo a gruelling course of chemotherapy, which is expected to last for the next two and a half years.

Despite this, he has been able to occasionally attend nursery, where he has received support from his teachers and young friends.

This week, Theo reached a huge milestone when he graduated from his class ahead of joining reception in September.

His mum Katt said: “It was so emotional, especially when they played the video of them all throughout the year and the first pics were of Theo well - or so we thought - when he had his hair.

“That broke my heart . There were a lot of pictures of all the kids playing together and Theo’s were of him in hospital, that was hard, but we are made up that he got the odd few days in school the past few months.”

Katt and Loz have been vocal about how much support Theo has received from the school, other parents and friends since his diagnosis.

The mum-of-three is in the process of setting up her own charity to support other families in the same position as them.