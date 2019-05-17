Brave Wigan tot battling leukaemia returns to school

A Wigan youngster who is battling an aggressive form of cancer has taken a huge step forward, going back to school for the first time since the beginning of the academic year.

Theo Hamilton, from Up Holland, returned to his primary school St Thomas the Martyr this week despite being in the midst of a gruelling course of chemotherapy.

The four-year-old attended his nursery class for almost two hours on Thursday, spending the time playing with his classmates and visiting his favourite teacher Molly Deary.

His mum, Katt Hamilton, said it was an “emotional” day watching her little boy go off to class for the first time this academic year.

“Theo never fails to amaze me,” she said. “He was absolutely great.

“He ran off playing straight away and left me all emotional in the staff room.

“We were really well looked after by the school. The teachers brought me in and made me a cuppa while he was playing house with his friends.

“He looked so happy and normal.

“This is a normal step for some people but for Theo this is a massive deal.”

Since being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia back in September, Theo has undergone months of intense chemotherapy.

The family have travelled back and forth between their home and Manchester Children’s Hospital, often spending nights on end in the ward.

More recently, Theo has been put on steroids while he has “delayed intensification” treatment, a heavy course of chemotherapy drugs before he moves into the maintenance phase. “He’s only two weeks into it,” said Katt. “But he is smashing it as always.”