Brave Wigan tot with leukaemia has finally returned to her family home

A brave Wigan youngster has finally returned to her family home after six torturous months in hospital fighting leukaemia.

Two-year-old Ruby Rose Scotson is back living at home in Platt Bridge after enduring half a year of hell with her health.

The brave tot was first admitted to the Manchester Royal Children’s Hospital on May 14 after Ruby fell severely ill just weeks before her second birthday celebrations.

After several tests were carried out, Ruby was diagnosed with Juvenile Myelomonocytic leukemia and inflammatory lung disease.

The tot was in a critical condition at the intensive care unit for several months, and desperately needed to strengthen her lungs so she could have a bone marrow transplant to save her.

The news understandably rocked the family as their beautiful daughter was left fighting for her life.

During this extremely difficult time, a fund-raising campaign on JustGiving was set up by her friends and family to help support parents Lacey Roberts and Tom Scotson along with her big sister Holly.

The family was overwhelmed by the kindness of the Wigan community as over £2,850 was raised in aid of their little superstar.

Blundell’s Boxing Gym even organised a show in Aspull in her honour last summer, which helped raise nearly £2,000 for Ruby on a heartwarming night.

Her uncle, Nick Grady, stole the show as he topped the bill and defeated his old pal Carl Sweeney.

As things began to look more and more worrying, Ruby defied the odds and was able to have a bone marrow transplant at the end of August.

The transplant was thankfully a huge success and just 34 days after it had taken place Lacey and Tom got to take their little girl home after she beat leukemia.

While the road to recovery is far from over, her parents couldn’t be prouder of Ruby for her inspirational achievement.

“She did it. We finally got to take our Ruby Rose home! She’s been doing amazing since her transplant, and she’s come a long way in the last six months that she’s been at the Manchester’s Children Hospital,” Lacey said.

“We’re so happy to have our daughter back home, we love her and Holly to pieces.

“Myself and Tom couldn’t be prouder of her.

“She looked cancer square on in the face and little did the nasty cancer know it, it struck a warrior!

“From start to finish, Ruby has blown our minds.

“Our hearts were broke, our eyes were filled with tears daily, we all ached in the fear that we could have lost one the most beautiful little souls.

“But never did she ever give up. You little miss, Ruby, has fought with every inch of your tiny being and made so many of us so utterly proud.

“We have cried so many tears over recent months, six months to be precise, but every sad tear is now a distant memory.

“The road remains long but she is even stronger than she ever was before because she’s faced the worst and smiled every step of the way.

“We couldn’t have done it without all our friends and family, we can’t thank you all enough for helping us.

“The amount of financial support we have received with fundraising has been truly breath taking.

“People we have never even met have been giving us money to help us through this hard time! Thank you to each and everyone of you. It’s so humbling, and it shows how amazing the Wigan community is.

“Please can everyone continue to pray for a full recovery for our little Ruby.”

The next stage for Ruby is continuing treatment and observation as an out-patient at Manchester Children’s Hospital three days a week.

The treatment will be blood transfusions and platelets along with post-bone marrow transplant support, as well as regular blood checks to make sure that no leukaemia cells come back.