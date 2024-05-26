British Sandwich Week: The 29 best sandwich shops in and around Wigan, according to Google reviews

It can be completely versatile to suit your tastes, whether it’s a simple cheese butty or a larger sandwich with thick bread and multiple fillings.
To celebrate British Sandwich Week, we have searched Google reviews to find some of the best sandwich shops across Wigan borough.
These 29 shops all received at least four stars from more than 10 reviews.
Bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich Photo: Shutterstock/Brent Hofacker
Bap, on Standishgate, Wigan, received 4.3 stars out of five from 58 reviews Photo: Google Street View
Tastie Fillings, on Darlington Street East, Wigan, received 4.6 stars out of five from 50 reviews Photo: Google Street View
Deli-licious, on Gidlow Lane, Wigan received 4.7 stars out of five from 35 reviews Photo: Google Street View