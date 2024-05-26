British Sandwich Week: The 29 best sandwich shops in and around Wigan, according to Google reviews

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 26th May 2024, 04:55 BST
While no-one would turn their nose up at fine dining, sometimes there is nothing better than the humble sandwich.

It can be completely versatile to suit your tastes, whether it’s a simple cheese butty or a larger sandwich with thick bread and multiple fillings.

To celebrate British Sandwich Week, we have searched Google reviews to find some of the best sandwich shops across Wigan borough.

These 29 shops all received at least four stars from more than 10 reviews.

Bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich

1. Best sandwich shops in Wigan

Bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich

Bap, on Standishgate, Wigan, received 4.3 stars out of five from 58 reviews

2. Best sandwich shops in Wigan

Bap, on Standishgate, Wigan, received 4.3 stars out of five from 58 reviews Photo: Google Street View

Tastie Fillings, on Darlington Street East, Wigan, received 4.6 stars out of five from 50 reviews

3. Best sandwich shops in Wigan

Tastie Fillings, on Darlington Street East, Wigan, received 4.6 stars out of five from 50 reviews Photo: Google Street View

Deli-licious, on Gidlow Lane, Wigan received 4.7 stars out of five from 35 reviews

4. Best sandwich shops in Wigan

Deli-licious, on Gidlow Lane, Wigan received 4.7 stars out of five from 35 reviews Photo: Google Street View

