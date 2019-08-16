Broadband down for several hours as technical problems hit Wigan

There were problems with Sky broadband services in Wigan on Friday
Broadband services were down for several hours in Wigan after technical problems.

Sky customers in the borough noticed they were unable to get online on Friday morning.

The company confirmed there had been issues but said they had been fixed by Friday afternoon.

A Sky spokesperson said: "An incident was raised at 9.50am on Friday, relating to an issue with multiple exchanges in Wigan which impacted a range of providers. The issue has now been resolved."