Bulldozers set to move on to site of popular Wigan butcher’s Chadwicks

One of the oldest buildings on Standish’s high street is set to be demolished to make way for a controversial retirement village.

Pictures show the Chadwick Family’s Fine Food Emporium fenced off with bulldozers due to move in on the empty buildings.

The food outlet closed its doors in July after serving the town since 1761.

It comes after Wigan Council’s planning committee approved plans for a retirement village on the site in September despite opposition from residents.

But the major sticking point of the scheme was the demolition of Wellington Place, which dates back to 1817, and the demolition will mean the end of more than 200 years of history for the building which stands within what is now Standish’s conservation area.

Wellington place served as a bistro within the Chadwicks Emporium, while its appearance has undergone several transformations since its construction, including the addition of a Victorian-style conservatory.

Councillors raised concerns that knocking down the building would be setting a precedent and that the scheme would have an adverse impact on the character and setting of the conservation area.

In total, the council received 19 objections to the scheme which is aimed at meeting growing demand for elderly accommodation.

The complex will offer retirement apartments, extra care facilities and around-the-clock support for vulnerable residents local to Standish who may be looking to downsize.

Comprising of 92 apartments, the complex would house two blocks with 61 “assisted living” apartments for elderly patients in one, and 31 “retirement” living flats in the other.

Other councillors spoke out in support of the scheme and said the retirement village would mean elderly people could continue living in the area rather than moving and that their properties would be freed up for the young. Planning officers told members that attempts had been made to incorporate Wellington Place into the plans, but they were found to be unviable’.

A lack of listed status, and the presence of more complete’ examples of rare buildings elsewhere in the area, also worked against it.

But the building’s 1817 date stone will be preserved and fixed onto the wall of one of the apartment buildings.