A total of £55,000 was raised at this year’s Wigan 10k for research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy, organisers have confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the largest amount raised at the event for nine years and took the overall total to more than £500,000 since the race was first held in 2013.

There were large balloons at the start line to celebrate the milestone and a giant banner where participants could take celebratory photographs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual event is organised by charity Joining Jack, which was set up by former Wigan Warriors player Andy Johnson and his wife Alex after their son Jack was diagnosed with the muscle-wasting condition.

A team from Wigan Life Centre

A post on the Wigan 10k Facebook page said: “We are absolutely buzzing to announce that the thumping 13th HW Moon Toyota Wigan 10k and family mile has raised an incredible £55,000 for our organising charity Joining Jack.

“It is our biggest total since 2016 and smashes last year's figure – what a fantastic sum for Team JJ!

“What an incredible day on Sunday – despite the downpours. A magnificent JJ salute on the start line went almost all the way back to the bandstand with so many people supporting Joining Jack along with a host of other charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Massive thanks to everyone involved from our sponsors, event partners, supporters, volunteers and runners, thank you for helping to make a difference.”

Joining Jack was not the only charity to benefit, with many participants raising money for other causes close to their hearts.

Wigan and Leigh Hospice said more than £8,000 had been raised by its team of runners, while staff from Wigan Council’s public health team and Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust collected £1,000 for EPiC Hope CIC, Wigan Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide and Wigan Samaritans.

Thousands of people took part in the race, which started at Mesnes Park and went to The Brick Community Stadium, before returning to the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was followed by a family mile, where excited children braved the pouring rain to earn their own medals.

Entries are already open for next year’s event, which will take place on Sunday, September 6, with an early bird offer for the first 500 registrations. Go to www.wigan10k.co.uk.