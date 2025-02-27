A buskers collective have been performing on Wigan streets for charity, including outside a chippy.

Paul Knox spotted Lawrence Hoy busking outside the Moon under Water pub in Wigan town centre and asked him to perform outside his takeaway Gidlow Plaice on a Friday night.

The performances began just before Christmas and have raised £2,100 for the Brick.

Paul said: “Lawrence is a customer at my fish and chip shop on Gidlow Lane and I seen some busking going on outside Moon under Water.

From left, Graham Fletcher (front left), Charles Nash, Lawrence Hoy, Tommy Simm, six, (front centre), Paul Knox from Gidlow Plaice chip shop, Jane Webb marketing and communications manager for The Brick, Kiera Simm, nine, Sid Wallace, Tim Marris (front right) and Ken Scally.

"I asked him what he was doing and it set my mind thinking what I could do to help.”

Lawrence began busking for the homeless before the pandemic and invited a few musical friends along to join him.

He decided to start doing it again last Christmas and had been looking for places in Wigan outside which to perform.

Lawrence said: “We used to do at the entrance to the Galleries near Beaverbrooks.

"I contacted the council and thought where else can I go.

"We asked about doing it in the Grand Arcade but we couldn’t make it work.

"Paul from the Tap n Barrel said we could do it outside there and Johnny from the Old Courts arranged for me to do it outside the new Irish bar Fitzpatricks.

"I thought I’d go early and start in front of the Moon under Water and then go to those other places.

"Then Paul contacts me to see if I fancied carrying on busking and do it outside his chippy.

"We thought about doing it on a Friday night which is chippy tea night.

"A couple of friends came with me and it was absolutely freezing.

"I could see the total creeping up and spoke to Paul about doing another night a few weeks later and six of us turned up and we had a great night.”

Lawrence and Paul have been delighted at the money raised so far which will go towards supplies for the homeless.

They are planning on doing more busks outside Gidlow Plaice including one on June 6 which is National Fish and Chip Day.

Lawrence added: “We’ve got a few ideas in the pipeline and will be outside the chippy again before Easter.

"A few other places have asked us to do something outside them too.”