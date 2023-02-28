Ladies Lane in Hindley will close on Monday March 13 for four months until July 14 as Network Rail begins work on a £78m rail enhancement programme to electrify 13 miles of track between Lostock Junction and Wigan North Western.

Road diversions, rail replacements and bus routes will be implemented as well as a temporary walkway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite objectors raising questions over whether the historic bridge, should be protected from a heritage point of view and fears over traffic disruption, Wigan Council was required to green light the proposals, as under planning law railway companies have the power to carry out any work that is deemed necessary for “making, maintaining, altering or repairing and using the railway.”

Local resident Dave Culshaw, is angry at the proposed plans to demolish the railway bridge on Ladies Lane

Campaigning resident David Culshaw says the four months of work will have a devastating effect on local businesses and cause huge detours for motorists in a town already notoriously bad for its traffic jams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’m very very angry about it.

"There has been insufficient notice given, its alright Network Rail saying they’ve contacted residents which they have, but its not that its the local businesses.

General view of the railway bridge on Ladies Lane

"There is a hoard of small businesses that will be affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Big firms like Tesco and Asda will ride it out, others can’t, several pubs are going to the wall.

"Network Rail has yet to stipulate how they are going to compensate these people.

"They won’t know what will hit them until a fortnights time when the trade dries up.

"Its chaos at peak times now, without the road closing, there’s endless gridlock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will affect those who live in Chorley area and work in the likes of St Helens and vice versa that travel along that route.

"The closure will add 14 miles onto their journey each day.

"Children will have to walk a mile to nearest pick up point for the school bus.”

Mr Culshaw had attempted to get the bridge listed in the hope of thwarting the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the application for listed status was turned down