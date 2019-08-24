Call for action over Wigan parking problems

Multiple fines are being slapped on cars parked in resident-only spaces without permits.

Fed-up motorists say they struggle to park on streets in Swinley due to the number of vehicles incorrectly using the designated spaces.

They claim up to 10 cars at a time are parked on Upper Dicconson Street, Dicconson Terrace, Acton Street and surrounding roads without the permits.

Despite wardens issuing parking fines - sometimes several to the same vehicle - the problem persists.

There are concerns the vehicles are part of a used car business being run from a flat and that some could also be untaxed.

One resident, said: “They have got six to 10 cars in and around the area at the same time. The parking wardens are giving them tickets every single day.

They don’t pay them, they just pull them off and throw them on the floor.”

Another driver said: “These cars should be towed away and only released after the owners have paid the fines and cost of towing away, in my opinion.”

The issue has been reported to the authorities, but residents want more to be done.

Dave Lyon, assistant director of environment at Wigan Council, said: “We have received reports of parking problems in this area and we are currently looking into the reports. We are also continuing to pursue the outstanding debt. If any residents have any further information they feel will help us to recoup this debt, they can contact us by emailing parking@wigan.gov.uk. ”

A DVLA spokesman said: “Our national wheel clamping partner NSL goes to different areas of the country every day to take action against untaxed vehicles.

“Where we receive reports of untaxed vehicles we forward them onto NSL so that they can target the vehicle when they are next in the area.”