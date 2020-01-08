Cameras follow Wigan mum’s surgery trip to Turkey

The owner of a Wigan beauty salon has shared her experiences of travelling to Turkey for cosmetic surgery on national television.

Liz Clubb, who runs The Beauty Clubb in Up Holland, was followed by cameras for Channel Four’s Sun, Sea and Surgery.

Liz in surgery

She went to Comfort Zone clinic in Istanbul, which promises their mostly British clients an all-inclusive holiday package with a difference.

Viewers were told that beautician Liz, who is married to Wigan Warriors star Tony Clubb, had previously worked as a glamour model, posing topless for magazines.

But 10 years and two children later, her body confidence had plummeted.

She went to Turkey to have liposuction on her lower and upper legs, upper back and stomach, as well as having a Brazilian butt lift.

The mum-of-three spent £3,750 on the procedures, which were carried out at the clinic used by glamour model - and Liz’s idol as teenager - Katie Price.

But she was talked out of also having liposuction on her arms.

The programme showed Liz at work and at home, where she went into the attic to get magazines featuring photographs from her modelling days.

She said: “Back then I did like myself. I must have to have done that.

“After I had the children, the confidence level went down and you kind of lose yourself.”

She revealed she was diagnosed with lipedema three years ago, which causes large fat deposits to build up.

She says a specialist told her the only way to remove it was by liposuction.

Liz and husband Tony were filmed at Nutrilicious restaurant, close to the DW Stadium where he plays.

She said: “It is difficult being a partner of a man who is in the spotlight so I am definitely harder on myself because of who I’m married to.

“There’s been days where I go out with him and I think, oh I don’t want to be out because I feel fat and I feel ugly.

“It’s horrible. And we’re only shopping in Wigan.

“You just feel, people are looking at him, they’re going to look at me and think, what the hell is he doing with her.

“When he says ‘oh you’re beautiful’, I want to believe him.”

But Tony said: “I think women now are under so much pressure to look and be a certain way.

“I’ve watched her torment herself for so long, she calls herself fat and ugly and everything else, and I don’t see that.

“I see a lovely beautiful woman and she doesn’t see that. I’m hopeful that there can be a time she can be happy in her own skin, and learn to love herself.”

The show follows Liz as she arrives in Turkey with friend Laura and meets her doctor, before the surgery is done.

A total of eight litres of fat was removed from her body.

After a night in hospital, she returns to a villa to begin the recovery process, which includes painful massages every day for up to two weeks, and meets other patients who have had surgery.

Back at home, Liz had a mixed reaction to the results of the procedures and said she did not yet know if she would have more surgery in future.

Sun, Sea and Surgery is available to view via Channel Four’s All Four service.