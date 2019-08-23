Car giant’s support for Wigan 10k

An international car firm has given its backing to next month’s Wigan 10k.

Williams BMW and MINI has been announced as the principal sponsor of the event on Sunday September 1.

As part of the deal, Williams Bolton has provided a branded BMW 3 Series to promote the run and have a presence on race day.

The Wigan 10k is organised by Joining Jack, which funds research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

It will be officially started by Jack Johnson, who was the inspiration for the charity and is pictured with the car.

Entries to the Wigan 10k and family mile are still available at www.wigan10k.co.uk