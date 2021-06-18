Car park clean-up hailed by Wigan councillors

Couns Conway and Ready after the clean-up

Young footballers stepped into tidy up their village’s car park after it got into a poor condition.

Aspull Juniors FC - who play and manage the pitches at Dukes Row - noticed what a sorry state the parking area was in and that because the individual space markings had long worn off, it was not being used very effectively at all. So they swapped their soccer boots for wellies and set about putting back the space markings themselves.

Joe Harvey and Rob Stopfort, who did the work for the club, said it had made a “terrific difference”, adding: “More spaces means fewer cars on the road and near the nearby residents’ homes. We would like to thank our volunteers and our ward councillors for their support.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ward councillors Chris Ready, Laura Flynn and Ron Conway gave it their seal of approval.