Car park clean-up hailed by Wigan councillors
Aspull Juniors FC helped put back the space markings in the village's car park
Young footballers stepped into tidy up their village’s car park after it got into a poor condition.
Aspull Juniors FC - who play and manage the pitches at Dukes Row - noticed what a sorry state the parking area was in and that because the individual space markings had long worn off, it was not being used very effectively at all. So they swapped their soccer boots for wellies and set about putting back the space markings themselves.
Joe Harvey and Rob Stopfort, who did the work for the club, said it had made a “terrific difference”, adding: “More spaces means fewer cars on the road and near the nearby residents’ homes. We would like to thank our volunteers and our ward councillors for their support.”
Ward councillors Chris Ready, Laura Flynn and Ron Conway gave it their seal of approval.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers...