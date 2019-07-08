Car ploughs into telegraph pole and leaves Wigan street without power for hours

A car ploughed through a telegraph pole and into a wall in a dramatic incident on a Wigan street in the early hours of the morning.



Emergency services were called to Cale Lane shortly after 1.30am on Monday.

Debris strewn across the scene on Cale Lane

Other news: Police investigate after body found outside Wigan gym



They found a wrecked black VW Polo perched partly on the pavement and debris strewn around the area.

However, there was no sign of the driver.

The impact with the telegraph pole had broken in, bringing the cabling down and leaving the street with no power.

Electricity North West employees were still working at the scene when the fire service left after around an hour and a half but the power was reconnected at around 3.45am.

The road had to be blocked off at both ends while the emergency services attended the scene.

Gerry Davis, crew manager at Wigan fire station, said: "There would have been a loud bang, not just the car hitting the pole but the electricity cabling being totally sheared.

"They've crashed into the pole and driven right through it then hit a wall before absconding from the scene.

"Electricity North West ended up isolating the supply remotely and were then turning up later to do the full works.

"We implemented cordons to prevent anyone going in until it was deemed safe."

Although a hazard zone was established residents were able to stay in their homes and did not have to evacuate.

Representatives from Wigan Council also attended the incident.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) went to the scene and are now investigating. Anyone with information should ring 101 or call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.