The 62-year-old obtained her pilot's licence in 2013 and planned to fly solo around the world in her plane ‘Mildred’ – named after Mildred Bruce, a pioneering British aviator and daredevil in the 1920s and 1930s.

The solo flight around the world didn’t happen, but eagle-eyed plane spotters were left wondering if the TV star was in the cockpit when her plane was tracked over Lancashire today and yesterday (July 11 & 12).

Her Diamond DA42 Twin Star – a four seat, twin engine, propeller-driven plane – took off from Warton and completed a number of circuits between Preston and Wigan before heading out to sea off the coast of Blackpool.

Carol Vorderman with her private plane 'Mildred' after passing her pilot's licence (PPL) test in 2013. (Photo by Tim Ireland/PA Images via Getty Images)

The plane again took to the skies over Lancashire today (Wednesday, July 12), leaving Warton Aerodrome at 11.23am for a flight over the Fylde Coast to the Isle of Man and the southwest coast of Scotland.

Today’s flight saw Vorderman’s plane return to Warton at 2.50pm after completing a 3 hour and 25 minute circuit over the Irish Sea.

Was it Carol in the pilot’s seat?

Sadly, we don’t think it was Carol enjoying a bird’s eye view of Lancashire this week.

Carol Vorderman donated her private plane 'Mildred' to BAE Systems to help ferry personal protective equipment to NHS staff during the Covid pandemic. (Photo by Carol Vorderman @carolvorders / Twitter)

The TV star loaned her beloved plane ‘Mildred’ – registration number N242CV – to BAE Systems during the Covid pandemic to transport personal protective equipment (PPE) around the UK.

It remains on permanent loan to BAE and is based at the company’s airfield in Warton where it is regularly used by staff for company business.

In April 2020, when the pandemic had a grip on the UK, the former Countdown star praised the ‘amazing people at BAE Systems’ for putting her plane to good use in the battle against Covid.

She wrote: "My Mildred and I (my aeroplane N242CV) have had some adventures BUT I want to tell you that right now she is being used by the amazing people at ⁦@BAESystemsAir to ferry PPE to where it's needed by our #NHS around the country.... #GoMildred #NHSThankYou."

Carol Vorderman's plane was tracked flying between Preston, Wigan and the Fylde Coast before returning to its permanent base at Warton Aereodrome on Tuesday and Wednesday (July 11 & 12). (Photo by Joanne Connolly)

BAE Systems were approached for comment.