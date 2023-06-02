News you can trust since 1853
Carr Mill Dam: Mum's heartache after daughter's death while swimming at beauty spot

A heartbroken mum has paid tribute after her daughter died while swimming at a beauty spot.
By Sian Jones
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 15:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 16:51 BST

Erin Madden had been swimming with friends at Carr Mill Dam on Thursday when she got into difficulty.

Her friends raised the alarm and emergency services arrived at the beauty spot within four minutes.

Sadly, the 15-year-old’s body was later recovered.

Erin’s mum Kirsty described her daughter as being “capable of anything” and said she had “her whole life ahead of her.

In a comment on St Helens Council’s Facebook page, she said: “This dam needs draining. My daughter lost her life in there yesterday.

"How many more times does this need to keep happening to children until something is done?

"My girl had her whole life ahead of her, she was capable of anything and it's all been ripped away.

"We are all devastated beyond words and my life will never be the same again.

"I love you Erin with my heart and soul forever and always.”

A fund-raising page has been set up by family friend Toni Ward to raise money for Erin’s funeral.

She said: “My friend and her family lost their beautiful daughter, granddaughter, sister and friend due to a tragic accident that should never have happened.

"She had the rest of her life to look forward to. She was a beautiful soul inside and out. She be gone but never forgotten."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police on 101 or @MerPolCC on Twitter, quoting reference 466 of June 1.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

