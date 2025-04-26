A sponsored walk was held by Aspull Bowling Club to pay for a new mower and make a donation to Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

It started and finished at the Balcarres Arms, Aspull, and covered more than 10 miles, with many enthusiastic supporters taking part.

The event received a significant boost when local councillors pledged to match the amount raised.

Around £2,500 was collected in total.

Michelle Thomas, who organised the walk, said: "I was overwhelmed with the turnout and the money raised. The bowling club is solely run by a team of volunteers who work hard to ensure the greens are in top condition and the club is viable to continue for future generations. It's fabulous that the councillors will be matching our total.”

Fred Wood, one of the bowlers, said: "After discussions with all who took part, this will be a yearly event."

Coun Chris Ready joined the walk as part of his challenge to walk 400,000 steps in April in memory of his brother-in-law Derek Bird.

Donations to his appeal in aid of the British Heart Foundation can be made here.