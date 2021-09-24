Cash rolls in at fun day in memory of tragic Wigan toddler
A fun day provided a big cash boost for a Wigan mum hoping to provide a lasting legacy for her toddler son.
People of all ages enjoyed attractions at Ince Rose Bridge Sports and Community Club, including face painting, bouncy castles, a singer, DJ, children’s entertainer, ice cream van, sandwich van and name the teddy.
There was also a stand manned by representatives and fund-raisers from DoIt4Louis, which provides infant swim survival lessons in Hindley.
The event was organised by Kirsty Jolley, from Hindley, who is aiming to raise £11,000 so she can go to the USA and learn how to teach the survival skills herself.
Her four-year-old son Presley Stockton drowned in a swimming pool while on holiday in Tenerife in September 2018 and she does not want the same thing to happen to anyone else.
The fun day raised £2,400, taking Kirsty’s current fund-raising total to £8,600.
She is now considering other money-spinners to help her reach the target, with a sponsored bike ride among her ideas.
