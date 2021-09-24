Cash rolls in at fun day in memory of tragic Wigan toddler

People of all ages enjoyed attractions at Ince Rose Bridge Sports and Community Club, including face painting, bouncy castles, a singer, DJ, children’s entertainer, ice cream van, sandwich van and name the teddy.

There was also a stand manned by representatives and fund-raisers from DoIt4Louis, which provides infant swim survival lessons in Hindley.

The event was organised by Kirsty Jolley, from Hindley, who is aiming to raise £11,000 so she can go to the USA and learn how to teach the survival skills herself.

Youngsters enjoy the day

Her four-year-old son Presley Stockton drowned in a swimming pool while on holiday in Tenerife in September 2018 and she does not want the same thing to happen to anyone else.

The fun day raised £2,400, taking Kirsty’s current fund-raising total to £8,600.

She is now considering other money-spinners to help her reach the target, with a sponsored bike ride among her ideas.

Kirsty Jolley, in the blue top at the front, with people at the fun day

