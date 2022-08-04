A total of £1,674.08 was raised for Cancer Research UK as people enjoyed the event at St Clements Court, in Worsley Mesnes.
Read More
The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan paid a visit and activities included an mini auction, with a doll house and clarinet up for grabs, a raffle and a cake sale.
The event was held to raise money for the charity, which many people supported, and was also a great opportunity for the tenants to have a social experience with both family and friends, after being unable to do so throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
Manager Vicky Smallwood, who organised the fun day, said: “Everyone had a fun time and I was overwhelmed by all the kindness and generosity of the people in our community, including local businesses.”