A total of £1,674.08 was raised for Cancer Research UK as people enjoyed the event at St Clements Court, in Worsley Mesnes.

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan paid a visit and activities included an mini auction, with a doll house and clarinet up for grabs, a raffle and a cake sale.

Mayor of Wigan, Coun Marie Morgan, cuts the cake

The event was held to raise money for the charity, which many people supported, and was also a great opportunity for the tenants to have a social experience with both family and friends, after being unable to do so throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Manager Vicky Smallwood, who organised the fun day, said: “Everyone had a fun time and I was overwhelmed by all the kindness and generosity of the people in our community, including local businesses.”

Manager Vicky Smallwood with a cheque for Cancer Research UK

Mayor Coun Marie Morgan chats with residents