Celebrities react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II: Alfie Boe, Hayley Tamaddon, Tyson Fury, Dan Whiston and Paddy McGuinness lead locally with heartfelt tributes
Local celebrities have expressed their sorrow following the passing of Queen Elizabeth yesterday afternoon.
As tributes poured in on social media from across the celebrity world, those in Lancashire paid their own respects.
Alongside a beautiful montage of The Queen which depicted four profiles through her 70 year reign, tenor Alfie Boe tweeted: “This news breaks my heart the country wont be the same without you. I can’t put into words the sadness I feel right now. With the utmost devotion, memory, respect and love To her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II x”
Boxer Tyson Fury tweeted on two occasions. Last night he wrote: “Thoughts & prayers with my Queen tonight, may God be with you”. He followed with a later tweet sharing a familiar illustration which has become synonymous with Her Majesty’s passing - a pencil drawing with the words ‘Hello Again Lilibet’. He simply headed it with prayer emojis.
Top Gear star Paddy McGuinness took to Instagram sharing a portrait photograph of Queen Elizabeth and expressed the words “A lifetime of service. God bless HM Queen Elizabeth. 3pm Christmas Day will never be the same. So sad RIP. #Queen”
Blackpool's own ice-skater Dan Whiston also shared the beautiful illustration with the words “R.I.P Your Majesty” with a red heart emoji. Radio Presenter Adele Roberts wrote: “There will never be another like her. Rest in Peace Elizabeth II alongside a retweet of a picture showing The Queen’s Coronation.
And Blackpool actress Hayley Tamadon simply wrote: “Rest in peace - our queen” with a red heart emoji.