Celebrity antique expert opens Wigan retirement home on the site of once famous butcher's

Brideoake Court in Standish is latest McCarthy Stone project and Bargain Hunt star David Harper performed the ribbon-cutting ceremony as current homeowners and prospective buyers looked on.

The development stands on the land for generations occupied by Chadwick’s the butcher on High Street which closed four years ago.

He gave a short presentation on his life and television career, imparting his knowledge and advice on guests who were keen to chat to him about their own antique possessions.

BBC antique expert David Harper was a guest for the Brideoake opening

Fiona Brooks, divisional sales and marketing director at McCarthy Stone, said: “We were absolutely delighted to be able to welcome David Harper to officially open our fabulous new development in Standish.

“David is always a brilliant host and our homeowners and visitors seemed to really enjoy hearing his knowledge and advice and all about his eclectic career.”

Brideoake features a communal lounge that will host events regularly, landcaped gardens and a guest suite for when friends or family come to stay.

David Harper (with giant scissors) performs the ribbon-cutting ceremony at Brideoake Court