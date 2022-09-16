News you can trust since 1853
Ceremony remembering the Battle of Britain is held in Wigan is held - although major festival is axed

A ceremony remembering the heroes of the Battle of Britain has been held in Wigan town centre.

By Charles Graham
Friday, 16th September 2022, 10:01 am
Updated Friday, 16th September 2022, 10:01 am

The Mayor Coun Marie Morgan, and the authority’s leader Coun David Molyneux led the commemorations in Believe Square.

It is now 82 years since fighter pilots from Britain and Allied nations repelled attacks from Hitler’s Luftwaffe despite being heavily outnumbered in the second half of 1940.

Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan and other council officials bow their heads at The Battle of Britain Remembrance Day service, held at Believe Square

There was to have been a Battle of Britain celebration day in Wigan town centre on Saturday September 17.

But it was cancelled following the death of the Queen.

Leader of Wigan Council David Molyneux speaks at the ceremony
