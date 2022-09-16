Ceremony remembering the Battle of Britain is held in Wigan is held - although major festival is axed

The Mayor Coun Marie Morgan, and the authority’s leader Coun David Molyneux led the commemorations in Believe Square.

It is now 82 years since fighter pilots from Britain and Allied nations repelled attacks from Hitler’s Luftwaffe despite being heavily outnumbered in the second half of 1940.

Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan and other council officials bow their heads at The Battle of Britain Remembrance Day service, held at Believe Square

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was to have been a Battle of Britain celebration day in Wigan town centre on Saturday September 17.

But it was cancelled following the death of the Queen.