Ceremony remembering the Battle of Britain is held in Wigan is held - although major festival is axed
A ceremony remembering the heroes of the Battle of Britain has been held in Wigan town centre.
By Charles Graham
Friday, 16th September 2022, 10:01 am
Updated
Friday, 16th September 2022, 10:01 am
The Mayor Coun Marie Morgan, and the authority’s leader Coun David Molyneux led the commemorations in Believe Square.
It is now 82 years since fighter pilots from Britain and Allied nations repelled attacks from Hitler’s Luftwaffe despite being heavily outnumbered in the second half of 1940.
Read More
Read MoreWigan takeaway and frozen food business both hit by fat fryer blazes on the same...
Most Popular
-
1
New Wigan football club's anger over pitch with no goalposts and a manhole cover in the middle of it
-
2
Family taken to hospital after fleeing early hours blaze at Wigan borough home
-
3
Food hygiene ratings Wigan: the restaurants, cafés, takeaways and canteens awarded new rating by the Food Standards Agency in August
There was to have been a Battle of Britain celebration day in Wigan town centre on Saturday September 17.