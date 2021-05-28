Chance to go out and meet new friends with borough walking football

The Age UK Wigan Borough branch has launched a new walking football programme for older people.

Football is our national game, beloved of millions, and the walking version is a fun, friendly and safe way of engaging in a physical activity for both men and women in later life.

This new local scheme is part of a wider Age UK walking football programme supported by both The Football Association and Sport England.

It aims to help older people in Wigan borough to keep active and to improve physical and mental wellbeing through playing the game.

The sessions will start in late June and will be held and are open to anyone over the age of 50 regardless of ability or previous experience.

All groups and sessions will be Covid-secure and delivered in accordance with Government guidelines.

John McArdle, chief officer at Age UK Wigan borough, said: “We’re thrilled to have launched the Age UK Walking Football Programme inour area thanks to funding from The FootballAssociation and Sport England.

“Being active is good for physical and mental health whatever your age and it’s especially important as we get older.

“It can improve confidence and wellbeing, help older people live independently for longer, and reduce isolation and loneliness.

“It’s been a difficult time for older people in our community during the pandemic, and our walking football programme will be a great opportunity for older people to feel active and socialise again in a safe and fun environment.”

“We are also looking for volunteers to help with the sessions alongside our expert coaches.”

The Age UK Walking Football Programme is funded in partnership with The FA and also SportEngland, who are investing money raised by National Lottery players into the programme.

It is being delivered across England through local Age UKs and will run for two years to November 2022.

To sign up to the walkingfootball programme, or for more information, contact Age UK Wigan Borough on 01942 241972.