The traffic snarl-ups between Wigan and Bolton have dogged the two towns for decades, prompting appeals for millions from the Government for a link road linking the M6 and M61 to alleviate the issue.

And now, Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who has visited the Wigan area twice in recent weeks, has had direct experience of the congestion that local politicians say has been harming business growth in the north Manchester corridor, probably since the end of the Second World War.

To Wigan and Bolton folk the problems getting between the two towns by road are notorious, some say “world famous.”

A most vocal campaigner for such a road has been the Makerfield MP and newly-appointed Parliamentary Secretary for the Cabinet Office Josh Simons.

Rachel Reeves on one of her recent visits to Wigan borough. Seen here with Makerfield MP Josh Simons

When he accompanied Ms Reeves on her recent visit to a school in the Westleigh area of Wigan on the way back to the Wigan North Western railway station, her motorcade was stuck in 15 minutes of traffic in one of the main areas of congestion: Hindley.

Mr Simons said: “ In my car, I was in the middle of her convoy, between two Land Rovers.

“And as I was driving, I called her just as we were driving between Hindley and Hindley Green. I said ‘Rachel, in about five minutes on the left, you’re going to see where the link road that I want you to build for this area is going to join the road.

“And amusingly, just as we came to that intersection, we got stuck in about 15 minutes of traffic. We made the train [back to Westminster], but I couldn’t have orchestrated a better argument to the Chancellor to fund such a scheme.”

From left: Mark Hesketh, Kyle Grayley and Mike Grayley

Mr Simons added: “I really want people in Wigan to know that this [the campaign for a link road] is the hill I will die on as MP for my constituency.

“It’s been too long. Schemes have been chopped up, cancelled, delayed and scrapped. It’s become a symbol because if you ask people about the link road, they just laugh in your face. They say ‘I’ll believe it when I see it’.”

To get the road built, it would take about £130m from central Government. The total cost would add up £270m with much of the money coming from private developers building housing schemes in planning deals known as Section 106 agreements.

The privately funded section would go through South Hindley, and the most expensive part would go from junction 25 of the M6 at Orrell through Pemberton before connecting to Westwood Way.

How a link between the M6 and M61 might look

Mr Simons said that because of the campaign being run locally, the road is now on a list of schemes that are on “an accelerated path” for consideration for Government funding.

It means that over the next six months, Wigan Council will be working with Greater Manchester Combined Authority and the Government to do a “sprint” to find out precisely how much it would cost.

Mr Simons added: “We should get a provisional decision early next year. Am I optimistic? I’d say I’m hopeful at this point, but there’s a long way to go and a lot of persuasion to do.”

Currently, anyone travelling into Wigan by road would use the B5238 (Whelley).

Chris Anderton-Kyte

Predictably, when this writer went along in the middle of the afternoon to find out what people in Wigan think, there was a queue at least a mile and a half long stretching back to the White Lion and Railway pub.

Chris Anderton-Kyte, 47, who has worked behind the bar of the pub run by his mum for the last 18 years, lamented: “It’s always like this. The traffic on this road is constant.

“I live in Southport and the longest part of my journey home is getting out of Wigan. I go through Standish – which is also bad – and down Parbold Hill towards Burscough. To be fair, Ormskirk’s just as bad.

Pub regular and retired civil engineer David Varey, 77, joked: I’ve been driving this road since there were horses and carts using it.

“The biggest joke is the speed cameras near the Tesco store along the route. No one can get above 15mph, so it’s a bit of a waste of money. No matter which way go, getting out of Wigan by road is a nightmare, because it’s mainly B-roads.

Resident Ian Hollis, 67, travels regularly to his local church, where he is building a pantry.

David Varey

“It’s only a short distance up the road, but it takes ages,” he said. “It’s hell getting up and down Whelley. A link road, if they could get it built, would be fantastic.”

Peita Azad, 50, works at the Aroma Cafe bar, also on the route into Wigan. She said: “I only live a short distance away, but it’s awful getting along this road.”

Mark Hesketh, 59, Mike Grayley, 60, and son Kyle Grayley, 31, who are part of the G&L Coldstore Ltd hygienic storage business, agreed that traffic congestion around Wigan was a serious problem.

Mark said: “There are lots of bridges over rivers, canals and railways, which makes getting around the town much harder. But yes, a link road between the M6 and M61 would help an awful lot.”

However, Carl Brabin, 64, who had travelled from Bolton, said he had no problem getting to Wigan.

“The discussion about the journey between Wigan and Bolton has been going on for years, but to be honest, today I’ve had no problem.”

Mr Simons said: “I’ve said very clearly to the Government that I cannot look my constituents in the eye at the next election unless I have said that the Government are committed to funding this link road.

“I’m determined to get it done. But even that is not enough. It will make a transformational difference, and it will be the biggest investment in Wigan’s road infrastructure in decades, but it’s still not enough. There are other things we need to do.”