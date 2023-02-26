Worst House on The Street on Channel Four, follows the renovation journeys of families, couples or friends from all over the UK, who have recently bought a Fixer Upper.

Those that take part, receive professional help and advice from property experts, I’m A Celeb star Scarlette Douglas and her brother Stuart on the best way to renovate, style and add value to the property, turning it into their dream home without breaking the bank.

Brother-sister property experts Scarlette and Stuart Douglas are looking to help people in Wigan

Producers are looking for people from the borough who are close to completing on a property or have just purchased a new home and are about to begin its transformation.

Any projects must completed within the show’s filming time frame of March to May/June.

