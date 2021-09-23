Charity day to be held at Wigan Golf Club

Tee-off times are on Friday morning

The coffee morning and fun day takes place on Friday September 24 and there is still time to enter.

The format on the day is a four-ball better ball Stableford competition with the best two scores to count and is open to both members and guests (teams can be made up of all men, ladies, or a mix of both).

If someone does not have a handicap, the club at Arley will allocate them one for the day.

To make scoring easier organisers will not use the 85 per cent allowance but full course handicap.

There will be prizes for first, second and third, along with nearest the pin and longest drive, and will include a few charity forfeits during the round.

The cost is £20 per person and will include hot pot or vegetarian lasagne. Tee times are 8.30am to 11.20am

The booking system is now opem. Please note all bookings and payments must be made via the office. Payments can made over the phone on 01257 421360 or by visiting the office.

For non-golfers, the events within the clubhouse will include: a bottle bin raffle - any type of bottle eg spirits, wine, beer, water, juice, ketchup, etc. (please leave with the office staff); bingo; Sweetie Jar surprise; guess the weight of the cake; face painting (children welcome);the Buggy Bucket Trail; a woodland walk; the revelations of Arley Hall with Paul Finch (to be confirmed); and tea or coffee and cake £3. All proceeds to Macmillan.