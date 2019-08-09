Charity football match in memory of tragic Wigan teenager Bradley Whittle

Family and friends of a Wigan teenager will come together for a charity match in his memory this weekend.

Bradley Whittle was just 19 when he was killed in a tragic railway incident near Standish in May.

The Whelley teenager was a promising footballer who had come through the ranks of Wigan Athletic’s academy before going on to play for Charnock Richard FC in the North West Counties Football League Premier Division.

But Bradley’s friends are determined to gleam something positive from his devastating death, by organising a charity football match in his honour.

Tomorrow, Saturday August 10, Bradley’s pals will face off in an 11-a-side, hour-long match to raise money for the Lancashire branch of mental health charity, Mind.

The match will kick off at 5pm at Spring View ARLFC in Hatfield Close, Ince.

All are welcome to attend the match and the evening function where guests will have time to share their memories of Bradley. Collections will also be taking place for Mind on the day.