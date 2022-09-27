The charity and its volunteers help people over the age of retirement and those in the latter stages of terminal illness.

By offering all kinds of free pet care, organisers are currently looking for volunteers to support a resident in Bamfurlong.

Many elderly or ill pet owners begin to worry about their ability to care adequately for their animals, often leading to them exploring options to rehome them – which may be their only companion.

The Cinnamon Trust are looking for more volunteers in the Wigan borough

A grateful owner and recipient of the service said: “I wouldn’t be without my little Alfie, our volunteers Mandy and Sarah have been my lifeline – and his.

"I also know that when my time does come, if Alfie is still around, The Cinnamon Trust will take him and look after him. They are all absolutely brilliant, they do a fantastic job”

This is where the network of dedicated volunteers step in to offer additional support, enabling them to stay together.

They are able to walk dogs for housebound owners, foster pets for when hospice or hospital care is required and even clean out the bird cages or litter trays.

Pets can be registered with the charity allowing them to come into the trusts guardianship should the owner have to go into residential care or die.

They will be rehomed with a long term foster volunteers, with all vet fees paid for by the organisation.

A volunteer said: “I really enjoy what I do, it is very satisfying. You are not only helping the owner but you’re also helping the animal to have a better quality of life.

It’s also a social activity, because you get to know other dog walkers, and of course just being able to get out and walk among nature is beneficial too”.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, a registration form can be downloaded from the their website www.cinnamon.org.uk.