Charity is gearing up for its 'super sixth' Wigan Bike Ride

The fifth annual event took place in July and was the first major sporting challenge to be organised by Joining Jack since the pandemic began.

Now, it is full steam ahead as arrangements are made for next year’s event, which will be held in 250 days on Sunday, July 3.

A spokesman for Joining Jack, which helps to fund research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to confirm that the sixth Develop UK Wigan Bike Ride for Joining Jack will return in 2022 and registration is open.

The Wigan Bike Ride returned this summer

“Following the successful return of our fifth ride in the summer, raising a sensational £17,000 for Team JJ, we are delighted to set the date for our super sixth event on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

“After 2020’s virtual ride due to the global Covid pandemic and this year’s relocation to Ashfield Park, next year’s event will see us return to our original venue at Mesnes Park.”

The main ride will once again cover 50 miles, with people able to choose whether between the “hardcore” or “highway” routes, with the former taking a hillier, tougher course than the latter.

There will also be the option to take part in the ride virtually, at a slightly lower price, for people who cannot make it on the day, are outside the age limit or wish to break the 50 miles into shorter rides.

The popular five-mile family ride will also return on Sunday, July 3, starting and finishing at Mesnes Park and following closed roads. There is no age restriction and adults can ride for free with a registered child.

To find out more about the event and to sign up, go to wiganbikeride.co.uk