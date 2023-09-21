Charity to host popular track day in Wigan
and live on Freeview channel 276
Speed of Sight is giving children and adults with disabilities a chance to drive a car around the race track, when in reality their disabilities prevent them from holding a driving licence.
All cars are fully adjustable, and the support drivers are well-trained.
The drivers taking part in the experience will be able to enjoy a full day out, meet other drivers and chat to volunteers and pit lane crew.
The organisation is committed to promoting of opportunity for people of all abilities and believes that people who are able to take part in a sporting or physical activity find that it helps with their self esteem, social interaction and physical and mental well-being
The next event is scheduled to take place on Monday September 25 at Three Sisters Race Circuit in Bryn from 10am to 4pm.
To find out more visit: speedofsight.org/driving-events