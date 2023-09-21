News you can trust since 1853
Charity to host popular track day in Wigan

A local charity is preparing to host its popular disabled track day in Wigan.
By Sian Jones
Published 21st Sep 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Speed of Sight is giving children and adults with disabilities a chance to drive a car around the race track, when in reality their disabilities prevent them from holding a driving licence.

All cars are fully adjustable, and the support drivers are well-trained.

A youngster races around the Three Sisters circuit in Wigan for the Speed of Sight family fun dayA youngster races around the Three Sisters circuit in Wigan for the Speed of Sight family fun day
A youngster races around the Three Sisters circuit in Wigan for the Speed of Sight family fun day
The drivers taking part in the experience will be able to enjoy a full day out, meet other drivers and chat to volunteers and pit lane crew.

The organisation is committed to promoting of opportunity for people of all abilities and believes that people who are able to take part in a sporting or physical activity find that it helps with their self esteem, social interaction and physical and mental well-being

The next event is scheduled to take place on Monday September 25 at Three Sisters Race Circuit in Bryn from 10am to 4pm.

To find out more visit: speedofsight.org/driving-events

