Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Speed of Sight is giving children and adults with disabilities a chance to drive a car around the race track, when in reality their disabilities prevent them from holding a driving licence.

All cars are fully adjustable, and the support drivers are well-trained.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A youngster races around the Three Sisters circuit in Wigan for the Speed of Sight family fun day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The drivers taking part in the experience will be able to enjoy a full day out, meet other drivers and chat to volunteers and pit lane crew.

The organisation is committed to promoting of opportunity for people of all abilities and believes that people who are able to take part in a sporting or physical activity find that it helps with their self esteem, social interaction and physical and mental well-being

The next event is scheduled to take place on Monday September 25 at Three Sisters Race Circuit in Bryn from 10am to 4pm.