Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life returns to Haigh Woodland Park on Wednesday, May 18, with 3km and 5km events.

There will be other events around the country, including at Haydock Park Racecourse on Sunday, July 10.

Cancer Research UK's Race For Life events are open to all

The charity is now offering a 30 per cent discount for anyone who registers between Monday, April 4 and Monday, April 18, using the code EASTER30

Siobhan Byrne, Race for Life spokesperson for Wigan, said: “Spring is an ideal time to commit to getting a little more active. Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life. So, we’re asking people across the area, ‘who will you race for?’

“Our Race for Life events are open to all. For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder, taking up the challenge of the 10k distance and even pushing for a new personal best time.

“But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities. Race for Life Wigan will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and an unforgettable event this year.”

To enter, visit raceforlife.org