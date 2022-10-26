Chart-topping Wigan band The Lathums become a three-piece following bassist's departure

The group, which formed in 2019, originally comprised of Alex Moore, Ryan Durrans, Johnny Cunliffe and Scott Concepcion, after meeting in college.

However, the band had been with out bassist Johnny for a few months.

They took to social media to inform fans that he had left in summer.

A statement by the group read: “As many of you will be aware, Johnny has not been performing with us for a few months now, and you may be wondering why.

"We are therefore putting this statement out to confirm that in the early summer, Johnny left the band.

"All of us, including Johnny, are extremely grateful for out time together and for all your support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnny Cunliffe, right has left the band

"The remaining three of us are looking forward to continue The Lathums journey and we truly appreciate your support.”

The reason for the departure is currently unknown.