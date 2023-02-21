News you can trust since 1853
Chart-topping Wigan band The Lathums set to appear on Sunday Brunch

Wigan band The Lathums are to appear on the next episode of Channel Four’s Sunday Brunch.

By Sian Jones
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

It will be the first national TV appearance for the four-piece since welcoming new bassist Matty Murphy

The Lathums are expected to perform their latest single Struggle on the three-hour programme which begins at 9.30am on Sunday February 26.

The Lathums will appear on Sunday Brunch this weekend
They will be discussing the upcoming release of their second album and embarking on their UK and Europe tour including their biggest ever headline show at Castlefield Bowl in Manchester later this year.

