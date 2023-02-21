Chart-topping Wigan band The Lathums set to appear on Sunday Brunch
Wigan band The Lathums are to appear on the next episode of Channel Four’s Sunday Brunch.
By Sian Jones
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
It will be the first national TV appearance for the four-piece since welcoming new bassist Matty Murphy
The Lathums are expected to perform their latest single Struggle on the three-hour programme which begins at 9.30am on Sunday February 26.
They will be discussing the upcoming release of their second album and embarking on their UK and Europe tour including their biggest ever headline show at Castlefield Bowl in Manchester later this year.