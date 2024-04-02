Check out this list of the 15 cheapest places to buy petrol in Wigan

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 15:45 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2025, 09:34 BST
The cost of fuel can quickly add up for drivers, so it is always worth checking for the best prices.

The RAC’s petrol and diesel price monitoring initiative Fuel Watch says the average price of petrol across the UK is currently 135.13p per litre.

This drops to 131.2p at supermarket filling stations and rises to 157.56p at motorway services.

We have pulled together a list of the locations across Wigan offering petrol at the lowest prices to help save you money.

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the 15 cheapest places to fill up in and around Wigan as of Friday, September 26.

The latest fuel prices

1. The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

The latest fuel prices

Petrol costs 126.9p at Texaco's Hindley Service Station, on Atherton Road, Hindley

2. The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

Petrol costs 126.9p at Texaco's Hindley Service Station, on Atherton Road, Hindley

Petrol costs 127.9p at Texaco on Warrington Road, Spring View

3. The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

Petrol costs 127.9p at Texaco on Warrington Road, Spring View

Petrol costs 127.9p at the Shell garage on Corner Lane, Hindley Green

4. The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

Petrol costs 127.9p at the Shell garage on Corner Lane, Hindley Green

