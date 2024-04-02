The RAC’s petrol and diesel price monitoring initiative Fuel Watch says the average price of petrol across the UK is currently 135.13p per litre.

This drops to 131.2p at supermarket filling stations and rises to 157.56p at motorway services.

We have pulled together a list of the locations across Wigan offering petrol at the lowest prices to help save you money.

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the 15 cheapest places to fill up in and around Wigan as of Friday, September 26.

1 . The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

2 . The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol Petrol costs 126.9p at Texaco's Hindley Service Station, on Atherton Road, Hindley

3 . The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol Petrol costs 127.9p at Texaco on Warrington Road, Spring View

4 . The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol Petrol costs 127.9p at the Shell garage on Corner Lane, Hindley Green