Our photographer captured some of the crowd on the opening night at Robin Park Sports Centre, with the beer festival running until Saturday.

Visitors can choose from more than 90 real ales, a great selection of craft and foreign beers and 30 traditional ciders, while there is a gin bar and food available too.

There will also be entertainment, with live music on Friday evening and all day on Saturday.

A heritage bus is running from Wigan town centre to the festival, departing from next to Wigan bus station and Wigan North Western railway station. The timetable can be found here.

