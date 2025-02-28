Cheers: 20 photos as Wigan Beer Festival 2025 gets started

By Michelle Adamson
Published 28th Feb 2025, 12:30 BST
Drinkers raised their glasses as they enjoyed the first pints at the 37th Wigan Beer Festival.

Our photographer captured some of the crowd on the opening night at Robin Park Sports Centre, with the beer festival running until Saturday.

Visitors can choose from more than 90 real ales, a great selection of craft and foreign beers and 30 traditional ciders, while there is a gin bar and food available too.

There will also be entertainment, with live music on Friday evening and all day on Saturday.

A heritage bus is running from Wigan town centre to the festival, departing from next to Wigan bus station and Wigan North Western railway station. The timetable can be found here.

Wigan Beer Festival 2025

1. Wigan Beer Festival 2025

Wigan Beer Festival 2025 Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Wigan Beer Festival 2025

2. Wigan Beer Festival 2025

Wigan Beer Festival 2025 Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Raising a glass at the 37th Wigan Beer Festival.

3. Wigan Beer Festival 2025

Raising a glass at the 37th Wigan Beer Festival. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Wigan Beer Festival 2025

4. Wigan Beer Festival 2025

Wigan Beer Festival 2025 Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice