Children can learn circus skills and make slime as summer fun comes to Wigan shopping centre
Roll up, roll up!
Children can try their hand at circus skills tomorrow as the Grand Arcade shopping centre in Wigan holds a special workshop.
They can learn how to stilt walk, spin plates and juggle between 11am and 3pm.
Most Popular
-
1
Wigan Pride 2022: 19 pictures as rainbows fill the streets and equality and diversity is celebrated
-
2
Man left with life-changing injuries after being hit by truck on busy Wigan high street
-
3
Keepmoat Homes granted planning permission for new Wigan housing development
-
4
Helicopter chases loose dogs after vicious attack on Wigan man
-
5
Wigan borough house evacuated after car smashes into front of it
Then, back by popular demand, Slime Lab returns on Tuesday, August 23, again from 11am to 3pm.
Children can grab a lab coat and goggles and create their own slime with a fun scientist, which they can then take home.
Centre manager Mike Matthews said: “It’s great we are able to arrange free family events, we understand it’s a challenge keeping the kids entertained over the six-week summer holiday.
“We’re expecting a great turnout and hope shoppers have a fun time and make some valuable memories of a grand day out at the Grand Arcade.”
Both events are being held in the centre’s new woodland fun hub, located outside The Body Shop. No booking is required.