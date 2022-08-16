Children can learn circus skills and make slime as summer fun comes to Wigan shopping centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children can try their hand at circus skills tomorrow as the Grand Arcade shopping centre in Wigan holds a special workshop.

They can learn how to stilt walk, spin plates and juggle between 11am and 3pm.

Wigan's Grand Arcade shopping centre

Then, back by popular demand, Slime Lab returns on Tuesday, August 23, again from 11am to 3pm.

Children can grab a lab coat and goggles and create their own slime with a fun scientist, which they can then take home.

Centre manager Mike Matthews said: “It’s great we are able to arrange free family events, we understand it’s a challenge keeping the kids entertained over the six-week summer holiday.

“We’re expecting a great turnout and hope shoppers have a fun time and make some valuable memories of a grand day out at the Grand Arcade.”